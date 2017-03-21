Danbury High Coach Rallies Community To Help Family After House Fire
A basketball coach at Danbury High School is rallying the community help one his players, whose family lost their possession in a house fire March 12. "I am able to witness Cameron become a young adult that is a role model for younger kids. He is one of my 5- and 6-year-olds' favorite players," said Bock.
