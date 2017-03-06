Danbury factory site could be home to women's housing
The city would donate a 5-acre site to the Women's Center of Greater Danbury to build a transitional housing complex under a proposal the City Council will consider on Tuesday. The idea, proposed by Mayor Mark Boughton , is to donate the vacant site of a former hat factory to a nonprofit that has been looking for land downtown to build transitional housing for women in crisis.
