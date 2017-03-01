Danbury congregation hopes to set sol...

Danbury congregation hopes to set solar example

Gary Mummert, a member of the Green Team at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury, talks about the solar energy initiative the church has undertaken. The congregation just had its solar system go online, making it the first congregation in the city to be solar powered.

