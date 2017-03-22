Danbury church invites city police chief to talk safety
Ridenhour will speak about how to respond in the presence of a shooter, and how to stay positive in encounters with police, according to an event poster. The presentation is planned at New Hope Baptist Church , 10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mon
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC