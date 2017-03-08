Danbury and New Fairfield Woman's Clu...

Danbury and New Fairfield Woman's Club offers scholarship

The Woman's Club of Danbury and New Fairfield is inviting graduating high school students to apply for a scholarship. Students from Danbury High School , New Fairfield High School , Immaculate High School , Henry Abbott Technical School and the Alternative Center of Excellence are eligible for the scholarship.

