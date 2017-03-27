Danbury Activist With Autistic Son Leads 'Light Up Blue' Effort
When she learned that the City of Danbury was not planning an event for World Autism Awareness Month in April, she decided to create something on her own. She is organizing the Light Up City Hall Blue for Autism Awareness Month Ceremony, which will take place April 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Danbury City Hall.
