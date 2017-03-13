Cops: Danbury woman with child in car flees from police, crashes

Charges are pending against a Danbury woman who police said led officers on a chase along Interstate 84 with a child in the car after police were able to remove her car from a snowbank Police said local police officers were able to remove a vehicle driven by Yavonda Bradley from a snowbank on Southford Road when the woman sped away from the area. Police said they pursued the vehicle but quickly broke off the chase when they realized there was a child in the car.

