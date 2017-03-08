Conn. Department of Education names '...

Conn. Department of Education names 'Schools of Distinction'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Bethel School District: 2 schools Anna H. Rockwell School - Highest performing elementary/middle school Frank A. Berry School - Highest performing elementary/middle school Source: CSDE Bethel School District: 2 schools Anna H. Rockwell School - Highest performing elementary/middle school Frank A. Berry School - Highest performing elementary/middle school Source: CSDE Danbury School District: 6 schools Ellsworth Avenue - Highest growth for high needs students Hayestown Avenue - Highest growth for high needs students Mill Ridge Primary - Greatest improvements Morris Street - Highest growth for all students and high needs students Park Avenue - Highest growth for all students and high needs students South Street - Highest growth for high needs students Source: CSDE less Danbury School District: 6 schools Ellsworth Avenue - Highest growth for high needs students Hayestown Avenue - Highest ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC