Comedian Anita Renfroe performs at The Palace Danbury on Sunday, March 26.
When Anita Renfroe decided to "write what you know," the married mom of three turned her life upside down in a wildly fun way. Focusing her sense of humor on the challenges of motherhood, she found her calling as a comic.
