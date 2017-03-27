Circus with elephants abruptly canceled
Families filled the Civic Center Tuesday to take in the sights, sounds and wonders of the Garden Brothers Circus, which has been performing throughout North America for 100 years. In addition to the traditional clowns, elephants, and aerialists, the show features A'Motorcycle Madness,A' with daredevils somersaulting and spinning in the large Globe of Doom, Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, Cirque Artists and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC