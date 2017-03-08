Bring Your Dog As Pet Valu Celebrates...

Bring Your Dog As Pet Valu Celebrates Grand Opening In New Canaan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

It will be a grand opening fit for a dog as Pet Valu celebrates its New Canaan store with special events on Saturday, March 11. Pet Valu opened its doors in New Canaan -its 300th store - just before Christmas. The community is invited to celebrate at the grand opening - along with their dogs - from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the store at Heritage Square, 21 Forest St. The first 50 customers who make a purchase will receive a special goody bag full of animal supplies and coupons worth about $200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14) Mar 5 Blwoody202 2
News Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h... Mar 4 Wildchild 3
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month Mar 1 BPT 1
cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13) Feb 28 Catty28 8
News Study shows value of undocumented immigrants Feb 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 16
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Feb 23 Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC