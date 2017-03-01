Boughton reassures immigrant community
City officials met last week with Latino religious and business leaders, hoping to allay fears stemming from Mayor Mark Boughton 's recent assertion that the city will cooperate with federal immigration authorities implementing tougher policies ordered by President Donald Trump . Boughton and Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour assured some 40 attendees that police do not take part in raids or ask for proof of citizenship during routine traffic stops.
