Board seeks alternate school budget
Gina Chiarella of We Recycle! LLC, left, Cheryl Reedy, director of Housatonic Resources Recovery Athority, left center, Melissa Eigen of the Danbury Fair mall, center, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, right center, and Mike Gill, chairman of the HRRA, right, discuss the free, accessible, and convenient recycling of old electronics after a press conference at Danbury City Hall, Tuesday, July 20, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
|Despite Connecticut's vow to fight Trump, ICE h...
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|3
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|cesar watson danbury,ct is a sex offender.BEWAR... (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Catty28
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC