Blizzard To Hit By Dawn, May Drop 2 Feet Of Snow In Danbury
When you wake up Tuesday morning, it will most likely be snowing across Fairfield County as a blizzard begins to pound the East Coast. And by the time it stops snowing when you go to bed Tuesday night, there could be up to 2 feet of snow on the ground, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
