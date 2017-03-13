Blizzard Conditions Don't Stop Danbury Plow Guy From Working
Joe Doceti, owner of Hat City Construction in New Fairfield, has been outside in the blizzard plowing since 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. "I've only done four homes, but I do a commercial lot until the snow stops and then I do the driveways," he said.
