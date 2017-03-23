Appraiser brings expertise to Bethel antique day

Appraiser Jay St. Mark, of Newtown, examines a lithograph brought by John DeRosa, of Danbury, at Bethel Historical Society's Antiques and Collectibles Appraisal Day at the Stony Hill Firehouse in Bethel. Saturday, March 25, 2017 less Appraiser Jay St. Mark, of Newtown, examines a lithograph brought by John DeRosa, of Danbury, at Bethel Historical Society's Antiques and Collectibles Appraisal Day at the Stony Hill Firehouse in Bethel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.