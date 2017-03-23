A fitness benefit in Danbury to support wounded veterans
The morning benefit, planned at Edge Fitness Clubs of Danbury, will raise money for adaptive minivans for wounded service people, according to an event poster. Participants enroll in a spin class or a fitness class for a suggested donation of $50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Mar 20
|Anonymous
|1
|How much snow did we get?
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Bethel
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Ridgefield man charged with DUI (Feb '08)
|Mar 11
|muchlater
|97
|I'm looking for someone to who buys leftover ga... (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Blwoody202
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC