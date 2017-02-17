WDAQ-HD3/Danbury, CT Expands To A Sec...

WDAQ-HD3/Danbury, CT Expands To A Second Frequency

After flipping its translator W287AN and its originating station WDAQ-HD3 to Country and rebranding to "THE BULL" in JULY , BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING/DANBURY, CT is now simulcasting at W249DO at 97.9. It will be rebranded as "97.9/107.3 THE BULL, CONNECTICUT'S NEW COUNTRY." "THE BULL exploded out of the gates last summer at 107.3 FM," said BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING Pres./CEO IRV GOLDSTEIN.

Danbury, CT

