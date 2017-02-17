WDAQ-HD3/Danbury, CT Expands To A Second Frequency
After flipping its translator W287AN and its originating station WDAQ-HD3 to Country and rebranding to "THE BULL" in JULY , BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING/DANBURY, CT is now simulcasting at W249DO at 97.9. It will be rebranded as "97.9/107.3 THE BULL, CONNECTICUT'S NEW COUNTRY." "THE BULL exploded out of the gates last summer at 107.3 FM," said BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING Pres./CEO IRV GOLDSTEIN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|Fri
|mountainman
|1
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC