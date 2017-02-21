Two men arrested after police say they beat up victim in street
Police said they were called to an alleyway near Ives Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of an injured man. A witness said two men had repeatedly kicked the victim in the head and then ran away, according to police.
