Two Couples Mix Romance With Voluntee...

Two Couples Mix Romance With Volunteerism At Danbury Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

This Valentine's Day, many couples are making reservations to wine and dine each other, cook a meal, buy flowers, or indulge in chocolates, but some locals have found a more meaningful way to rekindle their romance -- they volunteer together. "There's a special feeling you get inside when you give of yourself," said Jill Kaplan who, along with her husband, Harold, volunteers at Danbury Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Mon ddmu 32
ICE Coming To Danbury Sun FedUpCitizen 1
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 30 Big Bubbba 35
News Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10) Jan 30 Big Bubba 12
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Does she 422
News Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08) Jan 24 Melissa 56
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC