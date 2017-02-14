Two Couples Mix Romance With Volunteerism At Danbury Hospital
This Valentine's Day, many couples are making reservations to wine and dine each other, cook a meal, buy flowers, or indulge in chocolates, but some locals have found a more meaningful way to rekindle their romance -- they volunteer together. "There's a special feeling you get inside when you give of yourself," said Jill Kaplan who, along with her husband, Harold, volunteers at Danbury Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Sun
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC