Towns reap benefits by enforcing distracted-driving laws

Danbury-area police departments have led the state's efforts in recent years to enforce laws against distracted driving, and in one sense it's already paying off. Under state law, municipalities receive 25 percent of the fines collected for distracted-driving violations to help defray the costs of enforcement.

