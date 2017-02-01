Thousands of lightbulbs exchanged in Danbury

Nearly 700 Danbury residents participated in the city's light bulb swap, exchanging more than 3,500 incandescent light bulbs for new, energy-efficient bulbs for free. Danbury residents who swapped out five of their home's old, inefficient light bulbs are expected to save more than $50 in annual energy costs, according to a news release on the swap.

