Thousands of lightbulbs exchanged in Danbury

Nearly 700 Danbury residents participated in the city's light bulb swap, exchanging more than 3,500 incandescent light bulbs for new, energy-efficient bulbs for free. Danbury residents who swapped out five of their home's old, inefficient light bulbs are expected to save more than $50 in annual energy costs, according to a news release on the swap.

