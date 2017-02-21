TheatreWorks New Milford Opens the Wildly Imaginative Peter and the Starcatcher This Friday

On Friday, February 24, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere the five time Tony Award-winning play with music, "Peter and the Starcatcher," written by Rick Elice , with music by Wayne Barker . The curtain goes up at 8:00 p.m. on a three week run with an opening night gala after the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.