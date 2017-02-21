TheatreWorks New Milford Opens the Wildly Imaginative Peter and the Starcatcher This Friday
On Friday, February 24, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere the five time Tony Award-winning play with music, "Peter and the Starcatcher," written by Rick Elice , with music by Wayne Barker . The curtain goes up at 8:00 p.m. on a three week run with an opening night gala after the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Community Disorga...
|9
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|20 hr
|Libhater
|58
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Community Disorga...
|33
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|In the no looks like
|423
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|Feb 17
|mountainman
|1
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC