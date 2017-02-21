Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
There are 11 comments on the News Times story from Saturday, titled Study shows value of undocumented immigrants. In it, News Times reports that:
CT Students for a Dream Community Organizer Angelica Idrovo and Pablo Idrovo speak at the Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury, Conn. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
#1 Saturday
How do these illegal aliens pay all these taxes into the system and help our social services with no social security number! "FAKE NEWS"!
how do these illegal aliens work and pay all this mone
#2 Yesterday
The study conveniently leaves out the enormous cost and damage done by illegal immigrants, as it largely fabricates fictional benefits.
BTW - "Undocumented" = ILLEGAL. Nothing disingenuous about this latest piece of work from the liberal media...BIG EYE ROLL.
Since: Aug 11
11,770
Location hidden
#3 Yesterday
having illegal aliens supporter doing a study on how illegals contribute ,that funny. if you listen to them they will claim the earth turns only do to them
we know the cost over 113 billion a year
Since: Aug 11
11,770
Location hidden
#4 Yesterday
http://www.vdare.com/posts/cis-if-a-border-wa...
#5 Yesterday
How about the value of "DREAMERs" not applying for financial aid at a rate if 40%? Why is this bad? It gives legal immigrants and citizens the benefits instead of illegals. If my son went to most countrys illegally, they would sure as hell not give him benefits of their own citizens, let alone provide higher education. Wake the hell up!
#6 Yesterday
Their only value is that they'll work for half pay.
Since: Apr 10
10,398
#7 Yesterday
Why don't these illegal aliens take their show on the road and tell other nations how they can benefit from illegal aliens? Because other nations know this is BS. Every nation has the right to filter who comes into their nation. Illegal aliens will tell you any lie as to stay in your country. If they really had any talent they could go back to their country and make out like a bandit.
If they are so smart why can't they setup a government that works for their fellow citizens and country? They lawless people who keep their boot on the necks of the poor and dark skin in their countries.
#9 9 hrs ago
Cleaning your shut
#10 9 hrs ago
Cause your country goes and interfere with their life , now this immigrants are here to deal with fellas like you FC you
#11 9 hrs ago
I read all your opinion , you know something, I think you should go and clean immigrants assssss
Since: Aug 11
11,770
Location hidden
#12 7 hrs ago
they are pretty smart. try invading another country violate many laws then have the government pay you to have kids,or even pay for those same kids to get free college and huge grants. also commit fraud that would have a citizen of that country going to prison. heck they even found a way to get the same foolish government to complete the federal conspiracy by handing them their kids the sent for to them paid by citizens, which would also have the average citizen in prison.
invade a country and try to get that government to rob their citizens to pay for you doing the same things
Add your comments below
