Study shows value of undocumented immigrants

There are 11 comments on the News Times story from Saturday, titled Study shows value of undocumented immigrants. In it, News Times reports that:

CT Students for a Dream Community Organizer Angelica Idrovo and Pablo Idrovo speak at the Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury, Conn. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

patriot

Seattle, WA

#1 Saturday
How do these illegal aliens pay all these taxes into the system and help our social services with no social security number! "FAKE NEWS"!

how do these illegal aliens work and pay all this mone

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#2 Yesterday
The study conveniently leaves out the enormous cost and damage done by illegal immigrants, as it largely fabricates fictional benefits.

BTW - "Undocumented" = ILLEGAL. Nothing disingenuous about this latest piece of work from the liberal media...BIG EYE ROLL.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,770

Location hidden
#3 Yesterday
having illegal aliens supporter doing a study on how illegals contribute ,that funny. if you listen to them they will claim the earth turns only do to them

we know the cost over 113 billion a year

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,770

Location hidden
#4 Yesterday
patriot wrote:
How do these illegal aliens pay all these taxes into the system and help our social services with no social security number! "FAKE NEWS"!

how do these illegal aliens work and pay all this mone
http://www.vdare.com/posts/cis-if-a-border-wa...

Dawn

Kailua, HI

#5 Yesterday
How about the value of "DREAMERs" not applying for financial aid at a rate if 40%? Why is this bad? It gives legal immigrants and citizens the benefits instead of illegals. If my son went to most countrys illegally, they would sure as hell not give him benefits of their own citizens, let alone provide higher education. Wake the hell up!

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 Yesterday
Their only value is that they'll work for half pay.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,398

Las Vegas, NV

#7 Yesterday
Why don't these illegal aliens take their show on the road and tell other nations how they can benefit from illegal aliens? Because other nations know this is BS. Every nation has the right to filter who comes into their nation. Illegal aliens will tell you any lie as to stay in your country. If they really had any talent they could go back to their country and make out like a bandit.

If they are so smart why can't they setup a government that works for their fellow citizens and country? They lawless people who keep their boot on the necks of the poor and dark skin in their countries.

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#9 9 hrs ago
patriot wrote:
How do these illegal aliens pay all these taxes into the system and help our social services with no social security number! "FAKE NEWS"!

Real news is your president it's a Rrusian sneatch , second how stupid you are and how you allowing him to manipulate you , that monster makes billions and walks free with no taxes , independent investigation, for Rrusian talks , for taxes , for business he's sons do and secret service use all over the world , investigation for the election, this is real news . Fake news is Mr Trash he is a real monster

how do these illegal aliens work and pay all this mone
Cleaning your shut

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#10 9 hrs ago
spytheweb wrote:
Why don't these illegal aliens take their show on the road and tell other nations how they can benefit from illegal aliens? Because other nations know this is BS. Every nation has the right to filter who comes into their nation. Illegal aliens will tell you any lie as to stay in your country. If they really had any talent they could go back to their country and make out like a bandit.

If they are so smart why can't they setup a government that works for their fellow citizens and country? They lawless people who keep their boot on the necks of the poor and dark skin in their countries.
Cause your country goes and interfere with their life , now this immigrants are here to deal with fellas like you FC you

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#11 9 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
having illegal aliens supporter doing a study on how illegals contribute ,that funny. if you listen to them they will claim the earth turns only do to them

we know the cost over 113 billion a year
I read all your opinion , you know something, I think you should go and clean immigrants assssss

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,770

Location hidden
#12 7 hrs ago
spytheweb wrote:
Why don't these illegal aliens take their show on the road and tell other nations how they can benefit from illegal aliens? Because other nations know this is BS. Every nation has the right to filter who comes into their nation. Illegal aliens will tell you any lie as to stay in your country. If they really had any talent they could go back to their country and make out like a bandit.

If they are so smart why can't they setup a government that works for their fellow citizens and country? They lawless people who keep their boot on the necks of the poor and dark skin in their countries.
they are pretty smart. try invading another country violate many laws then have the government pay you to have kids,or even pay for those same kids to get free college and huge grants. also commit fraud that would have a citizen of that country going to prison. heck they even found a way to get the same foolish government to complete the federal conspiracy by handing them their kids the sent for to them paid by citizens, which would also have the average citizen in prison.

invade a country and try to get that government to rob their citizens to pay for you doing the same things
