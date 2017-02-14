Shelton's Mayor Lauretti gearing up for gubernatorial bid
For a cast of Republican mayors and first selectmen, running for governor is contagious, and Shelton's Mark Lauretti has caught the bug - again. The 26-year mayor is gearing up for another run, which he said he will announce in late March, for the state's highest office in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC