Report: officer in force case violated police policy

Officer David Williams listens as Deputy Chief Shaun McColgan reads the reasons he was awarded the Exceptional Police service Award during the Danbury Police Department's Memorial Service & 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony on Thursday morning, May 19, 2016, in Danbury, Conn. less Officer David Williams listens as Deputy Chief Shaun McColgan reads the reasons he was awarded the Exceptional Police service Award during the Danbury Police Department's Memorial Service & 32nd Annual Awards ... more DANBURY - A police officer facing criminal charges that he kicked a handcuffed suspect in the head also violated a number of department policies, an internal department investigation concluded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.