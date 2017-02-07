Refugee Resettlement Group Finds Fami...

Refugee Resettlement Group Finds Family From Congo A New Home In Danbury

A father and mother who fled the war-torn Congo over 16 years ago, escaping to a refugee camp in Tanzania, are now happily settled in Danbury with their four children, partially thanks to the work of the newly formed Newtown Interfaith Partnership for Refugee Resettlement . They arrived in the November with the help of congregants from IPRR's diverse group of faith communities in Newtown and others.

