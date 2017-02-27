Redding Woman Seeks More Volunteers At Danbury Shelter: Napping Is OK
Two volunteers: That's all that's needed to host about 25 homeless people each night at the Dorothy Day overflow shelter at the First Congregational Church in Danbury. And Redding resident Peggy Zamore is making it her mission to spread the word about this essential need in the community.
