Rally to - build bridges' in Danbury community
Religious leaders and community activists will gather downtown Sunday to spread a message of love and togetherness in a deeply divided nation. The Association of Religious Communities is sponsoring a Humanity Rally at 2 p.m. at the Central Christian Church to hear from people from different walks of life and promote social justice.
