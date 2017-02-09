Proposed hospital tax draws fire from mayors
The health network that runs hospitals here and in New Milford and Danbury is not the only group concerned about paying more taxes under the state budget proposed for next year by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy . The top elected leaders of those three communities are concerned as well about levying millions in new taxes on hospitals that play key roles in their economies.
