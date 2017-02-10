Photos: 19th Annual Crystal Winter Gala

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce hosted its 19th Annual Crystal Winter Gala at the Amber Room in Danbury on February 11,2017. Marybeth and Matthew D'Amico from Newtown win one of the prizes during The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce 19th Annual Crystal Winter Gala at the Amber Room in Danbury on February 11,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.