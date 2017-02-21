Nobel winner speaks in Danbury of peace, diversity
Leymah Gbowee speaks at Western Connecticut State University on Friday as part of the Peace Jam conference. Gbowee, a Liberian peace activist, was awarded the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize for leading a women's peace movement that helped bring an end to the Second Liberian Civil War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Feb 22
|Libhater
|58
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|Feb 17
|mountainman
|1
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC