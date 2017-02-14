Nobel winner coming for " Peace Jam"
A foundation that puts schoolkids in contact with Nobel Peace Prize-winners for a weekend conference of workshops and inspirational talks is coming to Western Connecticut State University for the first time. Headlining the Peace Jam conference on Feb. 25 and 26 at WCSU's midtown campus is women's rights advocate Leymah Gbowee , whose nonviolent movement of Christians and Muslims helped end the civil war in her native Liberia.
