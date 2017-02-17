Need Help With Your Taxes? VITA Kicks Off Free Services In Danbury
"There are many people out there earning $30,000 a year or less who pay $150 to $200 to get their income taxes filed when they can get it done for free." That was the message from coordinator Kent Rohrer at a press conference Wednesday to kick off the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance campaign at City Hall in Danbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC