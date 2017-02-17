Need Help With Your Taxes? VITA Kicks...

Need Help With Your Taxes? VITA Kicks Off Free Services In Danbury

"There are many people out there earning $30,000 a year or less who pay $150 to $200 to get their income taxes filed when they can get it done for free." That was the message from coordinator Kent Rohrer at a press conference Wednesday to kick off the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance campaign at City Hall in Danbury.

