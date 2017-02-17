Nearly 60 Businesses in Danbury Closed for 'A Day Without Immigrants'
About 60 businesses in Danbury decided not to open Thursday as part of a national demonstration "A Day Without Immigrants". "The message for today was for the immigrant community regardless of what country you come from not to spend, not to go out, not to open your business, not to send your kids to school," said Rolando Castro, owner of C & C Delicatessen.
