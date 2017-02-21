Municipalities, first responders at o...

Municipalities, first responders at odds over cost of trauma

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The debate in Hartford over legislation to recognize mental trauma as a job injury for first responders has sparked a conflict pitting the burden on taxpayers of higher insurance costs against the burden on police and firefighters of untreated stress. "Officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder should have access to workers' compensation so that they can fully recover and resume their careers, free from stigma and discrimination," said state police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Thu Hey 424
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Feb 22 Community Disorga... 9
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Feb 22 Libhater 58
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Feb 21 Community Disorga... 33
News Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ... Feb 17 mountainman 1
ICE Coming To Danbury Feb 12 FedUpCitizen 1
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC