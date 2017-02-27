K-9 Busts Woman Found With Pot-Laced Candy In Speeding Car On I-84
A woman from Maine who was a passenger in a car clocked going 86 mph on I-84 in Danbury was busted on drug charges after troopers discovered a cache of THC-laced candy in the vehicle, state police said. The woman was found with 406 grams of THC lollipops, 22 grams of THC rock candy, 300 grams of THC cookies, 94 grams of THC wax, and 13 grams of marijuana just a day after her 26th birthday, state police said.
