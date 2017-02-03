James Albis, founder and CEO of SnoHu...

James Albis, founder and CEO of SnoHub, stands by his truck on...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Borne out of his own frustration as a homeowner, James Albis came up with what he thinks is a better way to do the business of snowplowing. Through the app SnoHub, homeowners can get their driveways plowed without being locked into a contract or charged for an unnecessary plowing in the middle of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Thu Chuck e pedo 30
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 30 Big Bubbba 35
News Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10) Jan 30 Big Bubba 12
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Does she 422
News Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08) Jan 24 Melissa 56
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Jan 18 bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 18 thegenuinephyllis 10
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC