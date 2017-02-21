J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores

In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

