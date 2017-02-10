'Intense' snowstorm expected to make ...

'Intense' snowstorm expected to make travel 'very difficult'

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: FILE - Traffic remained congested on I-95 in New London just after the Gold Star Memorial Bridge was reopened after being closed for about an hour due to icy conditions on Monday, April 4, 2016. You wouldn't know it with today's high temperature reaching the low to mid-50s, but snow is in the forecast for Thursday, and some towns in the region could get more than a foot of the fluffy stuff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 30 Big Bubbba 35
News Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10) Jan 30 Big Bubba 12
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Does she 422
News Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08) Jan 24 Melissa 56
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Jan 18 bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 18 thegenuinephyllis 10
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 09 at 3:20PM EST

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC