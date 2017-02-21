Illegal immigrants arrested in Danbur...

Illegal immigrants arrested in Danbury raid

Five illegal immigrants - some of whom returned to the United States illegally after previous deportations - were arrested Thursday in early morning raids at two city apartments. Two of the men were picked up when federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, assisted by Danbury police, entered an Abbott Avenue apartment at about 6:15 a.m. The other three were found in an apartment on Highland Avenue 35 minutes later.

