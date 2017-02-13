Hot Topics 2 Mins Ago 89-year-old retired mailman receives Valentine's Day cards from strangers
DANBURY, Conn. - Strangers are bringing joy to an elderly grandfather with dementia by sending Valentine's Day cards to the senior center where he lives.
