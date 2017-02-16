Hord Foundation readies for annual scholarship fundraiser
Noel E. Hord and his wife Tamar Hord during the Hord Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at the Amber Room Colonnade, Danbury, Conn, on Saturday night, March 1, 2014. Noel E. Hord and his wife Tamar Hord during the Hord Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at the Amber Room Colonnade, Danbury, Conn, on Saturday night, March 1, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC