High winds cause thousands to lose power
"Strong winds may blow down limbs...trees...and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected from northwest 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph," the NWS says in its advisory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Sun
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC