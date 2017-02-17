Hearst Movie & A Martini meet-up in Danbury

The Hearst Movie & A Martini meet-up group is partnering with the Palace Theatre in Danbury for screenings of all of this year's Oscar-nominated short films. The daylong event the Saturday before the Academy Awards telecast will be divided into three separate programs, with the animated shorts being screened at 2 p.m., the live action shorts at 4, and the documentary shorts at 7. The 15 films will give moviegoers a taste of new talent from all over the world, as well as the six American directors in contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.