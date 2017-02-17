Hearst Movie & A Martini meet-up in Danbury
The Hearst Movie & A Martini meet-up group is partnering with the Palace Theatre in Danbury for screenings of all of this year's Oscar-nominated short films. The daylong event the Saturday before the Academy Awards telecast will be divided into three separate programs, with the animated shorts being screened at 2 p.m., the live action shorts at 4, and the documentary shorts at 7. The 15 films will give moviegoers a taste of new talent from all over the world, as well as the six American directors in contention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|6 hr
|mountainman
|1
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC