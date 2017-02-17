Growth continues for Odyssey; move within Matrix planned

Odyssey COO/CFO Cosmo Alberico and CEO Robert Shellman stand in their company's new office space at the Matrix Corporate Center in Danbury, Conn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Odyssey COO/CFO Cosmo Alberico and CEO Robert Shellman stand in their company's new office space at the Matrix Corporate Center in Danbury, Conn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.