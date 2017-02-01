Four Stamford Catholic schools to com...

Four Stamford Catholic schools to combine into one

Read more: Darien News-Review

Four of the city's five Catholic schools will become one pre-K to eighth-grade flagship school this fall, Bishop Frank Caggiano announced Wednesday evening during a meeting with parents and students at Trinity Catholic High School . The phased restructuring plan starts with the creation of a single system combining all of the diocese's elementary schools in Stamford - Holy Spirit, Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Cecilia - with Trinity Catholic Middle School .

