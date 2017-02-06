First Rain, Then Snow On The Way For ...

First Rain, Then Snow On The Way For Danbury in 2 Storms

Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Fairfield County residents can expect a wide range of weather during the upcoming work week, including rain and snow as two storms prepare to descend on the region. Monday's forecast from the National Weather Service is tame, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering near 40. Low pressure creeps into the region on Monday night.

Danbury, CT

