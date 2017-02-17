Esty named top Democrat on veterans' benefits committee

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty has been named the top Democrat on a House of Representatives subcommittee overseeing disability assistance for veterans, according to a release. Esty, a three-term Democrat who represents greater Danbury as part of the Fifth Congressional District, will oversee compensation, pensions, and benefits for veterans as the ranking member of the subcommittee, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.