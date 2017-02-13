Drop In For Coffee With A Danbury Cop At Mothership Bakery

Danbury residents can sip their morning coffee with a city cop on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Mothership Bakery & Cafe, 331 Main St. in Danbury. The community event is designed to have the patrol "beat" cop who responds to calls for service to interact with the public they serve in order to break down barriers and to see each other as "regular people."

